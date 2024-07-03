Show Fullscreen

POLAND: Pesa Bydgoszcz has beaten Turkish company Bozankaya to win a framework contract to supply MZK Toruń with up to 20 low-floor unidirectional trams.

A firm order for an initial four trams is planned, with follow-on orders to be placed over 48 months subject to EU funding being secured. Ordering all 20 trams would take the contract value to 274·3m, with associated support services taking the total to 289·6m złoty.

The trams will be 32 m long with six doors, including at least four double doors at least 1 300 mm wide. They are required to have a capacity of at least 200 passengers at 5/m2, including 28 seated. The share of components originating in the EU must exceed 50%.