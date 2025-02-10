Show Fullscreen

POLAND: Tramwaje Warszawskie has called tenders for up to 160 trams under a framework agreement seeking a proven design but delivering improved passenger comfort. It wishes to increase the proportion of low-floor vehicles in its fleet, but also provide capacity as the network grows.

The framework agreement is for up to 64 unidirectional- and 96 bidirectional trams, beginning with a guaranteed order for at least 20 single-cab cars. Subsequent batches would be ordered as financial resources allow and operational needs require.

A multi-section design is envisaged with a maximum vehicle length of 33 m to fit within TW’s infrastructure constraints such as tram stops, stabling and depots facilities. The supplier is free to specify how many sections to use, but the aim is to provide the greatest possible low-floor area. Outer ends of the vehicles are to be supported by bogies to help with noise reduction, and above these floors can be up to 590 mm high with a step if necessary, and up to 520 mm with sloping floor over any middle bogies.

Single cab Dual cab Minimum order (vehicles) 20 – Maximum order (vehicles) 64 96 Length (m) 33 33 Doors (min. pairs) 5, one side 5, both sides Standees (at 0·2m²/person) 230 235 Standees (at 0·15m²/person) 288 295 Seats 56 42

The bidirectional vehicles are to have at least five double doors on both sides, each providing a 1 300 mm wide door opening. Single-cab versions must have at least five pairs of doors along one side of the tram, but additional single-leaf doors at least 650 mm wide can be added.

Some onboard energy storage is required, such that a tram can clear neutral sections or in an emergency move to avoid blocking intersections even without overhead power. Driver assistance is to offer anti-collision protection, including guarding against hitting obstacles when the tram starts to move, and a vigilance system to warn when the driver is distracted or tired.

Heating and air conditioning should use environmentally-friendly refrigerant, seats are to be upholstered with eco-leather for improved hygiene, and USB charging points are to be provided for passenger use.