INNOTRANS: Bosch Engineering is presenting its latest collision warning system which enables light rail vehicle manufacturers and operators to select specific functions according to their individual requirements.

The tram forward assist system element of the suite warns of impending head-on collisions and detects both road signs and signals. It issues warnings if children are crossing in front of the tram or if there are people ‘surfing’ in the coupling area between two trams. It also prevents the doors opening on the incorrect side and provides distance measurements when coupling trams in the depot.

Tram flank assist extends the detection range to help prevent collisions caused by vehicles cutting into the path of the tram. ‘Our tram flank assist warns the tram driver of an imminent danger at an early stage, allowing them to adapt their driving accordingly and, in many cases, prevent an accident from occurring’, according to Heiko Mangold, Head of Rail Technology at Bosch Engineering.

Tram focus assist monitors the driver’s gaze direction, facial expressions and posture to detect and then alert the driver to any signs of tiredness or distraction.

The tram assist suite is based on a cluster of camera, radar, LiDAR, and ultrasound sensors and high-performance control units optimized for use in rail vehicles. It supports over-the-air updates of the software via a wireless interface as well as the integration of predictive maintenance concepts.

Tram assist is OEM-independent and can be integrated into new trams or retrofitted to existing fleets of any age. ‘Particularly in the case of mixed fleets, the use of a uniform technology platform across all trams offers significant benefits to operators’, says Mangold.

‘The costs for spare parts logistics and maintenance are reduced due to the use of shared parts, while the training and adjustment effort is minimised since the drivers only have to learn to operate one manufacturer’s system and will be faced with the same controls when switching to a new tram.’

Bosch Engineering is working on concepts for automated operation in depots, allowing a driver to park the tram at the end of a shift with the automation function then taking over to move the tram to its final position in the depot.