GERMANY: Officials from Frankfurt an der Oder, Brandenburg and Cottbus have visited Škoda Group’s factory at Plzeň in the Czech Republic to see the first of the ForCity Plus FCB trams being produced under a joint order.

An initial €110m contract for a total of 24 trams was placed by the three cities in 2021, and another 15 cars have since been ordered under related options.

The three-section unidirectional 70% low-floor trams will all have air-conditioning, multifunctional spaces for wheelchairs, prams or bicycles, an easy-to-understand information system and CCTV. However there are various operator-specific requirements, and the vehicles are being supplied in two widths to fit the legacy infrastructure in the different cities.

‘Together we are creating more than just trams; we are creating a comfortable, modern, and environmentally friendly way to travel’, explained Škoda Group’s President Region West & North Jan Harder on March 1.