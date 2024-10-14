Show Fullscreen

FINLAND: The city of Turku’s tramway project promoter Turun Raitiotie has begun market consultation ahead of the procurement of a fleet of trams.

It plans to order 1 435 mm gauge trams 37 m long and 2 650 mm wide with a capacity of 220-260 passengers and the option to extend to 47 m.

The first phase of the tramway is planned to run 12 km from Satama in the west through the city centre to the Varissuo district in the east, with 19 stops.

The cost of the infrastructure is estimated at €344m, plus €42m for the rolling stock. Construction is planned for 2026-31 with opening in the early 2030s.