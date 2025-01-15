Show Fullscreen

QATAR: Revenue-earning Turquoise Line tram services in Lusail north of Doha began on January 6.

The Turquoise Line is the third element of the Lusail tram network to open, and services make extensive use of alignments that are already open. Trams run eastwards over 600 m of dedicated alignment from the Lusail terminus of the Red metro line. They then follow a loop anticlockwise via Downtown Lusail and Rawdat Lusail, sharing tracks and nine stops with the Orange Line, before returning to terminate at the metro hub. A stop at Grand Masjed is yet to open.

Services run daily from 05.00 to 01.30 on weekdays, except for Friday when it operates from 14.00 to 01.30.

The next segment of the light rail network to open will see an east-west Purple route created to link Lusail station with Al Sa’ad Plaza, which is currently served by Pink Line trams running north-south along the Lusail waterfront.