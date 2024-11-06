Show Fullscreen

POLAND: A 6·5 km extension of the Warszawa tram network from Spacerowa to Miasteczko Wilanów opened on October 29, with the city saying it is longest new section of tramway added in the capital since the 1950s.

The extension is served by routes 14 and 16, with services every 2-3 min at peak times. Mayor Rafał Trzaskowski said residents of Wilanów would now be able to reach the city centre by tram in a convenient way and twice as fast as by bus.

Budimex was the main contractor for the project, which was 40% funded by the EU. Some works are still to be completed, and will further reduce the journey time to the city centre from 28 to under 25 min.

‘In the middle of next year, we will open a branch to Stegny’, said the Mayor. ‘This shows how seriously we take public transport. And that despite numerous adversities — the pandemic, the war on our eastern border and how the budget of the capital city of Warszawa was treated by the previous government — we are able to implement large investments that are important for the residents of the city.’