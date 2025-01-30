Show Fullscreen

POLAND: An agreement has been signed for Warszawa to receive 2bn złoty of co-financing from the EU for the completion of metro Line 2 and ongoing tramway projects.

The 1·1bn złoty of co-financing from the European Funds for Infrastructure, Climate, Environment 2021-27 programme is to go towards the completion of metro Line 2. The 3bn złoty final phase includes finishing ongoing works on the 3·4 km, three-station section from Bemowo to Karolin in the west, as well as the purchase of seven six-car trainsets. Completion is scheduled for 2026.

The remaining 900m złoty of co-financing is to support the completion of various tramway projects with a total cost of 2·1bn złoty. These include the Wilanów tram link; a 6·5 km extension from Spacerowa to Miasteczko Wilanów opened in October but works are still under way to finish a one-stop branch from Św. Bonifacego to Stegny.

The rest of the funds are to support the completion of a line from Bitwy Warszawskiej 1920 on the existing network to Warszawa Zachodnia main line station, and a link between Pole Mokotowskie and Rakowiecka.

New trams are also to be purchased and a depot built at Annopol.