Show Fullscreen

POLAND: A consortium of Balzola Polska and Lantania has been awarded a contract to design and build a 1·6 km tram extension in Warszawa.

This will connect Warszawa Zachodnia railway station with the tram stop at Bitwy Warszawskiej, served by routes 1, 7, 9, 15, 25 and 35. Warszawa Zachodnia station is currently being rebuilt and would be served by the planned Warszawa – Łódź high speed line.

The northwest to southeast tram route will include a 500 m long tunnel under Al Jerozolimskie and Park Pięciu Sióstr with an underground stop. A traction substation will be built and locals roads remodelled.

The contract awarded by Tramwaje Warszawskie on October 6 is worth 365·5m złoty. The selection criteria were weighted 95% on price and 5% on relevant experience; the winning bid was far above Tramwaje Warszawskie’s estimate of 276·3m złoty.

Construction is scheduled to start next year and be completed within two years.