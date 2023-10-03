Show Fullscreen

UK: Light rail industry association UKTram says prototype FOCUS+ wearable devices developed to detect tram driver fatigue have shown ‘remarkable results’ in independent testing, with an accuracy rate greater than 98%.

The devices have been developed by Integrated Human Factors Ltd, following a Driver Innovation Safety Challenge involving Edinburgh Council, Transport for Edinburgh, Edinburgh Trams and the Scotland Can Do Fund.

The devices use five biometric sensors to continuously monitor the wearer’s heart rate, blood oxygen saturation, skin temperature, electrocardiogram and galvanic skin response, creating a personalised biometric profile over time.

Deviations from the individual wearer’s baseline are used to trigger real-time colour-coded alerts for both the user and a control room or supervisor.

‘FOCUS+ was three years in the making, having evolved using a combination of data analytics, biometrics and human factors-best practice approach to safety’, said IHF CEO Neil Clark. ’It represents a significant leap forward in proactive fatigue monitoring and workplace safety.

‘I am excited that we have had the system endorsed by the Light Rail Safety & Standards Board and can now go on and fully commercialise the system. We have already had inquiries from as far away as Australia, with its versatility making it a consideration for many hazardous sectors.’