UK: Light rail industry body UKTram is developing a framework for staff secondments with the aim of helping the sector retain top talent and to provide additional experience for young managers, engineers and other key personnel.

More than half of UK light rail operators have already pledged to support the scheme.

‘It’s vital that we nurture talent within the sector, and secondments offer the ideal opportunity to help the next generation of light rail professionals broaden their experience’, said UKTram Managing Director James Hammett on February 2.

‘At the same time, operators and other organisations taking part will benefit from the enthusiasm of individuals keen to advance their careers while sharing best practice and helping develop fresh ideas that will contribute to the future success of our tramways and similar transit systems.’