Show Fullscreen

BRAZIL: Construction started on Belo Horizonte’s second metro line on September 16 with a ceremony organised by metro operating concessionaire Metrô BH and the Minas Gerais state government.

The 10·5 km metro Line 2 will link Nova Suíça on Line 1 with Barreiro in the southwest of the city, serving seven stations.

Operations are expected to begin in 2029, but Metrô BH says that, together with the state of Minas Gerais, it is ‘committed to accelerating the schedule’.

Show Fullscreen

Metrô BH announced the purchase of 24 four-car metro trainsets from CRRC on June 10. The trainsets are already in production and are due to serve both lines 1 and 2.

In October last year, Metrô BH awarded Alstom a contract to automate the existing Line 1 and the future Line 2. Alstom is to supply new signalling to support ATO as well as onboard equipment for the existing fleet plus the 24 newly purchased trains.