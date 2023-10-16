Show Fullscreen

BRAZIL: Belo Horizonte metro operating concessionaire Metrô BH has awarded Alstom a contract to automate the existing Line 1 and the future Line 2.

Alstom is to supply new signalling to enable automatic train operation on the 28·1 km Line 1 between Eldorado and Vilarinho and the future 1·6 km extension to Novo Eldorado. This will include supplying onboard equipment for the existing trains, and modernising São Gabriel yard and the control centre. Completion of the Line 1 works is scheduled for 2026.

Alstom will also supply automation equipment for the future Line 2, which will run 10.5 km from Nova Suíça to Barreiro serving seven stations. Alstom will supply 48 sets of onboard equipment for 24 trains which are still to be ordered.

Line 2 is scheduled for completion by 2027, enabling operation in 2028.

The resignalling project will lead to ‘a significant transformation in the city’s urban mobility’, said Michel Boccaccio, President of Alstom in Brazil & General Director for Latin America, on October 9.

’The pioneering introduction of the ATO system underscores our commitment to bringing innovation and tangible enhancement to the transportation experience.’