Show Fullscreen

EGYPT: Phase 3C of Cairo metro Line 3 opened for passenger services on May 15.

The extension runs 7 km from Kit-Kat to Cairo University in Giza with three underground and two elevated stations, and takes Line 3 to 41·2 km with 34 stations in total.

Alstom designed and supplied the Urbalis signalling and control systems, which enable trains to run at up to 80 km/h with a capacity of 60 000 passengers/direction/h.

Alstom has also supplied the traction power system as part of the G3 Power Supply Consortium.

Line 3 is operated by RATP Dev using Hyundai Rotem trainsets.