USA: Skanska is piloting the use of a zero-emissions electric excavator on Los Angeles Metro’s Purple (D Line) extension project.

The contractor says the battery-powered Volvo EC230 is the largest electric excavator of its kind, and offers the same capabilities as a diesel equivalent.

‘Participating in this pilot allows us to continue to be a part of the transition to low-carbon, zero-emission construction’, said James Bailey, Executive Vice-President of Skanska USA Civil. ‘Doing so on a large-scale project like the Purple Extension will provide a unique insight to inform sustainable innovation moving forward.’

The 14·5 km western extension of the Purple Line is to open in three sections, running to Wilshire/La Cienega in 2024, Century City/Constellation in 2025 and Westwood/VA Hospital in 2027.