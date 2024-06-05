Show Fullscreen

INDIA: Alstom has delivered the first of 22 trainsets for the Pune Metro Line 3 project.

The three-car trains will have a capacity of 1 000 passengers, with a design speed of 95 km/h and an operating speed of 85 km/h.

They are being manufactured at Alstom’s Sricity plant in accordance with Made-in-India requirements.

‘We are confident that our locally manufactured, technologically advanced Metropolis metro trains will play a key role in enhancing the quality of life of the citizens and the overall development of the city’, said Managing Director of Alstom India Olivier Loison on June 3. ‘We focus on developing sustainable products and solutions that stand the test of time by operating efficiently for decades to come.’

The 1 435 mm gauge elevated Line 3 will run for 23·3 km from Hinjewadi Rajiv Gandhi Infotech Park to Balewadi and Shivajinagar, with 23 stations.

It is being built by the Pune IT City Metro Rail Ltd joint venture of Tata’s TRIL Urban Transport and Siemens Project Ventures under a design, build, finance, operate and transfer PPP contract awarded by Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority in September 2019.

In 2021 a joint venture of Alstom India, TRIL Urban Transport and Siemens Project Ventures was awarded a DBFOT contract to provide rolling stock and electrical and mechanical systems.