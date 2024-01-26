FRANCE: Automated metro project promoter Société du Grand Paris has awarded a €2·54bn contract for the design and construction of the eastern segment of Grand Paris Express Line 15.

The winning COREA consortium is led by Eiffage Génie Civil, and also includes design studios Architecturestudio, Ar Theme Associés, BIG – Bjarke Ingels Group, fbcc architecture, LA/BA architectes, Silvio d’Ascia, Viguier Urbanisme Paysage and Wilmotte & Associés architectes.

The scope of the work covers the construction of 17 km of tunnel starting south of Drancy-Bobigny station and extending as far as a point west of Champigny-Centre station. It includes the construction of six stations and maintenance facilities at Rosny-sous-Bois.

This is the second design and build contract for Line 15, the first package, covering the western part of the line having been awarded last July. Procurement of the northern and southern sections is still to come. Opening is planned for 2031.