SINGAPORE: Hitachi Rail and metro operator SMRT say Phase 1 of their Next-Generation Green Communications-Based Train Control project has reduced traction energy consumption on the North-South and East-West lines by 8%, equivalent to the annual electricity consumption of about 3 000 households.

The technology uses advanced data analytics capabilities within the SelTrac CBTC signalling system to optimise the acceleration, braking and coasting of the driverless metro trains to reduce traction energy usage.

‘This project, designed as energy saving-as-a-service, allows for greater power efficiency without disrupting passenger services, marking a pivotal step towards more sustainable urban transit system’, said Ziad Rizk, Director of Urban Rail Signalling at Hitachi Rail.

SMRT Trains President Lam Sheau Kai said ’looking ahead, we are excited to target, and potentially exceed, a 15% reduction in annual traction power consumption over the next two years, making travel on the NSEWL more sustainable and greener’.