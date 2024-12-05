Show Fullscreen

CANADA: Hitachi Rail is investing C$100m to develop the next generation of SelTrac Communication-Based Train Control signalling technology at its facility in Toronto.

SelTrac G9 will integrate artificial intelligence, 5G communications, edge and cloud computing to offer urban rail operators worldwide lower costs, a reduced carbon footprint and enhanced passenger experience.

The investment includes the creation of 100 new jobs and will safeguard 1 000 existing skilled positions, including R&D and engineering roles. The province is providing C$4.5m of support through the Invest Ontario Fund.

‘The investment of over C$100m in the next generation of our world-leading SelTracTM technology is hugely exciting — and we are grateful to the government of Ontario and Invest Ontario for their support’, said Ziad Rizk, Managing Director, Urban Rail Signalling at Hitachi Rail, on November 25. ‘By integrating AI, 5G, edge and cloud computing, our system will allow urban rail transportation operators around the globe to improve passenger journeys and operate more efficiently.’