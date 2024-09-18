Show Fullscreen

INDONESIA: A groundbreaking ceremony has been held for the transit-oriented development at the site of the Central Parkir Kuta station, attended by Acting Governor of Bali Sang Made Mahendra Jaya on September 4. The ceremony marked the start of construction on the Bali metro project which is to serve the south of the island.

The first, 16 km phase of the metro line would link I Gusti Ngurah Rai Airport south of Denpasar with the Cemagi beach resort area in the northwest via Central Parkir Kuta. The second, 13·5 km phase would link the airport to the Nusa Dua resort area on the southeast coast.

The total cost of the first two phases is estimated at US$10·8bn. Project promoter Sarana Bali Dwipa Jaya expects the I Gusti Ngurah Rai Airport – Central Parkir Kuta and the Airport – Nusa Dua sections to be operational by the fourth quarter of 2028, with the Central Parkir Kuta – Cemagi section to follow by the end of 2031.

The metro line would be built mostly underground and partly at street level. Eight tunnel boring machines are to be used for construction according to Ari Askhara, CEO of SBDJ.

The Bali metro project is aimed at supporting the development of the island’s tourism and economy and easing heavy congestion, Acting Governor Sang Made Mahendra Jaya said.

SBDJ has appointed a consortium of digital technology company Indotek (lead contractor), China Railway Construction Corp and the Bali-based Sinar Bali Bina Karya as contractor, and Bumi Indah Prima as main investor.

Future plans foresee two more extensions; the third phase would take the line from Central Parkir Kuta to the Sanur resort area on the east coast. The fourth stage would cover a northbound extension from Renon to Ubud. The cost of the two extensions is estimated at US$9·2bn.