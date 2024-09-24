Show Fullscreen

INDONESIA: President of Indonesia Joko Widodo and Japanese Ambassador Yasushi Masaki launched construction of Jakarta’s second heavy metro line at a ground-breaking ceremony on September 11.

Japanese companies are to provide construction, mechanical, electrical and signalling equipment under a ¥140·7bn loan agreed by the Japanese government on May 13 2024.

East-West Line’s Phase 1 (Stage 1) covers 24·5 km from Medan Satria, just over the regional boundary in Bekasi city, to Tomang on the west side of Jakarta’s Inner Ring Road with 21 stations. Opening is due in 2031.

The eastern end of the route will be elevated for about 15 km from Medan Satria to Galur. Here it will descend into an eight-station underground section, including interchange with the North-South Line at Thamrin/Sarinah, before resurfacing at Tomang.

EWL’s 9·3 km future western continuation from Tomang to Kembangan is now due to form Stage 2 of Phase 1. After this, Phase 2 is projected to extend the line at both ends to reach a total length of 84·1 km: for 29·9 km west from Kembangan to Balaraja with 14 stations, and for 20·5 km east from Medan Satria to Cikarang with eight stations.

Jakarta’s first heavy metro line, the 15·3 km, 13-station North-South Line, opened in March 2019 from Bundaran Hotel Indonesia southwest to Lebak Bulus. Work on the 5·8 km Phase 2A extension north from BHI to Kota is now around 40% complete. It is due to open to Thamrin/Sarinah and Monas in 2027, continuing to Kota in 2029. A two-station 5·2 km Phase 2B from Kota to Ancol has also been approved.