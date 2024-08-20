Show Fullscreen

USA: Civil engineering company Tutor Perini has won a $1·66bn design and build contract covering the extension of Honolulu’s Skyline metro into the city centre.

The contract was awarded on August 15, with construction to start next year for completion in 2030.

The City Center Guideway & Stations contract is the third phase of Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation’s metro project. ‘This is the largest single contract of the entire project and sets the course for completing the project through downtown Honolulu’, said HART’s Executive Director & CEO Lori Kahikina.

The 17·3 km first phase from East Kapolei to Aloha Stadium in northwest Honolulu opened in 2023 serving nine stations.

The next section from the stadium via the airport to Middle Street TC is under construction for opening late-2025, adding 8·5 km and four stops.

The CCGS segment will see the line continue southeast to Civic Center, adding a further 5·3 km and six stations.

Services will be operated by the Skyline fleet of 20 four-car trainsets built by Hitachi Rail Italy.

A further 1·3 km extension from Civic Center to Ala Mona Center with one intermediate stop is planned but currently unfunded.