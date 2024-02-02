Show Fullscreen

INDIA: A feasibility study has been commissioned for a metro line connecting Hosur in Tamil Nadu with Bommasandra, southest of Bengaluru in Karnataka.

Bommasandra is the future terminus of Bengaluru’s Namma Metro Yellow Line, which is under construction with opening now expected this year.

The proposed Bommasandra – Hosur line would be 20 km long, with 8 km in Tamil Nadu and 12 km in Karnataka.

Plans for the line are being developed by Chennai Metro Rail Ltd, which awarded the Rs2·9m feasibility study contract to a joint venture of Balaji Railroad Systems and Habog Consultants on January 23.

The scope includes traffic surveys, updating the existing travel demand model and forecasting ridership over 30 years.