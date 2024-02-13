Show Fullscreen

INDIA: Alstom’s Sricity plant has begun production of 36 Metropolis trainsets with local-inspired styling for Chennai metro Phase II.

They are scheduled to enter service with operator Chennai Metro Rail Ltd by the end of 2025 on the 26 km Orange Line which will run from Poonamallee Bypass to Light House with 28 stations.

The 1 435 mm gauge 25 kV 50 Hz trainsets are designed for GoA4 unattended automatic operation at service speeds of 80 km/h. The three-car sets will have a capacity of 1 000 passengers, with wide gangways, air-conditioning, CCTV and fire extinguishers. Alstom says they will have India’s first perch seats, as well as places for passengers with reduced mobility. Two-thirds of one coach will be designated for use by women, with distinct colours and lower grab rails.

The exterior styling is inspired by Mudras gestures used in Tamil Nadu’s Bharatanatyam classical dancing, and the draught screens pay homage to traditional Kolam decorative art.

The colour palette is based on the region’s landscape and architecture.

The €124m contract awarded in November 2022 includes training metro staff in operations and maintenance.

Alstom previously supplied 208 cars for Chennai metro Phase I, which covered the 33 km Blue Line from the main airport to Wimco Nagar and the 22 km Green Line from Chennai Central to St Thomas Mount.

Those orders ‘marked the beginning of our manufacturing journey in India’, said Olivier Loison, Managing Director of Alstom India when production of the Phase II trains was officially launched on February 8. ’As we begin production for the second phase, we are thrilled to be bringing more innovation to the Chennai metro.’