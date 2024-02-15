Show Fullscreen

INDIA: Chennai Metro Rail Ltd says it is the first Indian metro to enable its tickets to be sold using Open Network for Digital Commerce standards.

‘By partnering with ONDC, CMRL is now completely opening up access to its ticketing application service, allowing a wide range of app developers to integrate their apps with CMRL’s ticketing system’, said the metro’s Managing Director MA Siddique at the launch on February 2. ‘We look forward to the fostering of innovation in integrated and multimodal transit solutions as more app developers join the open network, which presents immense value by obviating the need to develop separate interface with each transit system operator.’

Single and return tickets can be bought using the Rapido, Namma Yatri and redBus apps. Google Maps and PhonePe are to be added, along with any future ONDC apps. Other metros are expected to join, starting with Kochi, Kanpur and Pune.

Multimodal ticketing is envisaged, along with activities such as grocery shopping.

‘This isn’t merely about ticketing’, said ONDC Chief Executive T Koshy. ‘It is about unlocking the full spectrum of possibilities for commuters. From multimodal integration to a seamless blend of ancillary services, ONDC is all set to redefine mobility.’