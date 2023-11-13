Show Fullscreen

TURKEY: Wireless networking technology company Rajant Corp and distribution partner AIRadio have rolled-out wi-fi access on Istanbul metro line M8 trains and at stations.

The 14·3 km automated line linking Bostancı with Dudullu on the Anatolian side of Istanbul opened on January 6, and the wi-fi went live in August.

The equipment included Hawk BreadCrumbs Kinetic Mesh wireless radio nodes, Rajant RCP tunnel antennas and SlipStream XG.

‘Deploying a dedicated LTE or even a 5G network was not an option due to challenges such as capital and operating costs. Further, neither LTE nor 5G provide seamless handoffs to maintain user-application connections, whether for entertainment like Netflix or live-streamed Google Meet’, said Koral Turkkan, AIRadio Vice-President Sales & Business Development.