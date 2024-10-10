Show Fullscreen

UK: Transport for London has appointed AECOM and WW+P Architects to undertake a feasibility study for the four stations on the proposed extension of London Underground’s Bakerloo Line southeast from Elephant & Castle to Lewisham.

The studies for the stations at Burgess Park, Old Kent Road, New Cross Gate and Lewisham will be undertaken over the next eight months.

WW+P is lead architect and will focus on the design aspects of the study, while AECOM will be responsible for civil, structural, mechanical and geotechnical engineering matters, stakeholder engagement and consents. WW+P has appointed London Bridge Associates to provide specialist constructability and fire safety input.

‘These new stations will support regeneration across these areas, incentivising new housing development while reducing traffic congestion and overcrowding on local public transport, and improving air quality’, said Shadi Shekarrizi, AECOM Rail Director for London & the southeast, on October 10.

AECOM and WW+P have worked together on a number of station design schemes including the Paddington Elizabeth Line station, Crossrail 2 proposals and the Melbourne Metro Rail project in Australia.

Legal powers and funding for the Bakerloo Line Extension project are not yet in place, and completion is now envisaged by 2040.