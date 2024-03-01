Show Fullscreen

UK: London Underground has awarded Drallim Industries a contract to design, manufacture and service an enhanced version of the Permanent Current Rail Indicating Device.

The permanently-fixed traction current status indicators are designed to reduce the risk of staff accessing the track when the traction current is switched on, or when its status cannot be determined.

Drallim manufactured the original version from 2007.

Announcing the latest contract on February 26, the Sussex-based company said advances in high voltage and power backup electronics now offer the opportunity to replace the ageing installed base and to expand deployment to the whole London Underground network.

The second generation PCRID will be optimised for fast installation and swap-out maintenance, with a 90 h internal backup battery suitable for on-site replacement. It will be lightweight and robust with upgraded ingress protection ad Safety Level 2 certified, and will tolerate regenerated power.