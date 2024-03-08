Show Fullscreen

CHINA: Macau’s Public Works Bureau has awarded Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Top Builders Macau Co and Hou Chun Construction & Engineering Corp a contract to supply MHI’s Automated Guideway Transit rubber-tyred light metro technology for the Light Rapid Transit East Line.

The 3·66bn pataca contract includes the signalling, communication, power systems, guideways, platform screen doors and automated fare collection systems.

The contract announced on February 29 does not include civil works and the station buildings.

Services will be operated using the existing rubber-tyred cars delivered for the Taipa Line and Barra Extension Line.

The East Line will be 7·65 km long with six stations, running from the Taipa Line to the Gongbei border gate. It will connect Taipa Island to reclaimed land in the eastern part of the Macau Peninsula through a tunnel. Opening is planned for 2029.

There will be a Backup Access Vehicle for emergency use, equipped with a lithium-ion battery instead of a diesel engine for use in the tunnel.