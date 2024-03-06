Show Fullscreen

SPAIN: The automation of Madrid metro lines 6 and 8 is planned, President of the Community of Madrid Isabel Natividad Díaz Ayuso has announced.

Visiting construction works for the Line 3 extension from Villaverde Alto to El Casar on February 20, Díaz Ayuso said automation would enable trains to run every 2 min, save energy, increase operational flexibility and reduce journey times.

The first line to be converted would be the 23 km circular Line 6, which has 28 stations and is the busiest on the network with an average of 618 000 passengers on weekdays. ‘We believe it is the ideal place to initiate the change towards automatic driving’, said Díaz Ayuso.