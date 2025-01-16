Show Fullscreen

TAIWAN: Main construction works for the MRT Xizhi – Donghu metro line in New Taipei are set to get underway in March, after the turnkey design and build contract was signed on December 19.

The NT$32bn project will be undertaken a joint venture of Malaysian company Gamusa (75%) working with local partners MiTAC Information Technology Corp (15%) and Dong Pi (10%).

The line will run 5·6 km from Donghu station on the Wenhu Line to Xizhi railway station in New Taipei and an interchange with the future Keelung Line, with six stations.

Preliminary works began at the end of 2023. New Taipei Mayor Hou Yu-ih said the main works are expected to be completed by 2032.