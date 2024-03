Show Fullscreen

TAIWAN: The Ministry of Transportation & Communications has approved plans to extend the Blue Line metro eastwards by 15·6 km from Nangang Exhibition Centre in Taipei to Badu main line station in Keelung.

The total project cost is NT$69·7bn, of which the central government would provide NT$52bn. The rest of the cost is to be borne by various local authorities, with Taipei municipality agreeing a NT$5·8bn contribution, New Taipei City NT$7·1bn, and Keelung NT$4·792bn.