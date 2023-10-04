Show Fullscreen

USA: New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority has invited proposals for innovative, cost-effective and low emission ways to cool its subway stations.

MTA is concerned that the subway network is vulnerable to extreme weather events, warning that extreme heat conditions are expected to increase as a result of climate change. The New York City Panel on Climate Change has predicted that there will be up to three times as many days with temperatures over 32°C and nearly four times as many heatwaves in the 2030s compared to recent years.

‘More frequent heatwaves require us to find cost-effective and energy-efficient solutions to improving climate control in our subway system’, explained MTA Construction & Development President Jamie Torres-Springer on September 21. ‘This solicitation allows us to explore sustainable and innovative technologies that can be achieved feasibly within our complex stations and in conjunction with our ambitious State of Good Repair commitments.’