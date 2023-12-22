Show Fullscreen

USA: Chicago Transit Authority is to launch an Innovation Studio which will solicit ideas for improving the customer experience, enhancing operations and addressing safety and security challenges.

CTA will release several ‘problem statements’ based on feedback from employees and customers that identify specific challenges. Companies will then be able to submit their proposals for pilot projects or proof-of-concept trials to address these issues.

An internal review panel will evaluate proposals for feasibility, scalability and innovation, and CTA will then work with the selected vendors to run pilots for up to a year. This could then lead to a formal procurement for wider deployment.

CTA anticipates announcing the studio’s first pilots and proof of concept trials in June 2024.