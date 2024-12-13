Show Fullscreen

SINGAPORE: Metro operator SMRT Trains has deployed 89 autonomous cleaning robots at its stations. Supplier Simpple says the robots increase the speed and efficiency of strenuous and repetitive work, freeing staff to undertake more complex tasks.

Simpple said the tight labour market and ageing workforce in Singapore is driving the introduction of technologies such as its robots, which use advanced sensors and artificial intelligence to navigate through stations to provide thorough and consistent cleaning without human intervention.

Simpple has trained the existing cleaners to operate the robots and analyse collected data to optimise workflows.

‘Partnering with SMRT Trains to transform facility management operations with autonomous cleaning robots is a step in the right direction as Singapore transitions to outcome-based contracting’, said Simpple CEO Norman Schroeder. ‘Simpple stands ready to support all other overseas rail operators in their own countries with our autonomous cleaning robotics solutions.’