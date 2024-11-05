Show Fullscreen

CHINA: Macau’s Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng presided over the opening of the Light Rapid Transit network’s Seac Pai Van Line on November 1.

The line, which uses Mitsubishi Heavy Industries’ Automated Guideway Transit rubber-tyred light metro technology, runs 1·6 km from Seac Pai Van to Union Hospital station on the Taipi Line, which is now the network’s first interchange station. The shuttle service runs about every 6 min, with a journey time of 2 min.

The line was built by a consortium of MHI and local civil works contractors Top Builders Macau and Hou Chun Construction & Engineering Co.

Macao LRT Corp President Ho Cheong Kei said that although the line is short, it would provide faster travel for residents and tourists and marks a new stage in the development of the network and serves as a demonstration for the opening of further lines in the future.