Show Fullscreen

CHINA: Macau Light Rail Transit’s Hengqin Line opened on December 2, its second new line in a month. The 2·2 km shuttle links Macau with Hengqin in Zhuhai in mainland China, where there is interchange with the Zhuhai Airport Intercity Railway

Trains run every 6 min with a 2 min journey time.

Like the Seac Pai Van Line opened on November 1, the Hengqin Line was built by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries with Top Builders Macau and Hou Chun Construction & Engineering Co. Work began in March 2021 at a cost of 3·46 bn patacas.

Show Fullscreen

Show Fullscreen

The line runs west from an interchange at Lótus on the Taipa Line, initially on elevated alignment. It then descends into a 900 m tunnel below the Shizimen canal to the underground terminus station and border crossing facilities on Hengqin Island.

The line gives Macau LRT its first cross-border connection. However, students at the University of Macau’s campus, located on land leased from Hengqin and under Macau’s jurisdiction, can use a secure walkway to travel without having to go through border checks.