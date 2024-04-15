Show Fullscreen

CANADA: The Province of British Columbia has selected the South Fraser Station Partners consortium of Acciona, Aecon and Pomerleau as ‘preferred proponent’ to design and build the stations for the Surrey Langley SkyTrain Project to extend Vancouver’s automated light metro network.

The Expo Line is to be extended southeast by 16 km along the Fraser Highway from King George station in Surrey to 203 Street in Langley city centre. Projections envisage that the population of Surrey and Langley will increase by 420 000 between now and 2050, and a further 147 000 jobs will be created, increasing the demand for mass transport. Financial close for the project is expected in the second quarter of 2024.

The stations contract covers the design and construction of eight stations along the extension, including three multimodal transit interchanges. It also covers nine power substations and 250 m of guideway at the future terminus.