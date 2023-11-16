Show Fullscreen

TAIWAN: Taipei Rapid Transit Corp has appointed Thales and local partner MiTAC Information Technology Corp to upgrade the metro’s fare collection systems to accept multiple electronic payment options at the ticket gates at 120 stations.

The project announced by Thales on November 16 supports the city council’s policy of encouraging electronic payments, and will provide additional options for 2 million passengers/day. Deployment is expected by 2025.

The current payment options are a contactless token purchased at a vending machine or ticket office, or Easycard, iCash and iPass contactless stored value cards.

The upgraded system will support EMV payment by Visa, MasterCard, American Express and JCB, as well as QR code options such as TRTC SJQR and third-party QR codes including LinePay Money Transit QR, EasyCard Transit QR and iCash Transit QR.