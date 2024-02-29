Show Fullscreen

MONGOLIA: Mayor Khishgeegiin Nyambaatar has announced a US$1·3bn plan to develop a metro to improve connectivity in Ulaanbaatar.

Nyambaatar was tasked with solving the problem of traffic jams and reducing air pollution when the government appointed him as Mayor last year.

The city’s procurement department has now called tenders for an estimated US$53·5m contract to provide consultancy services for the metro, including the development of terms of reference and technical specifications.

The proposed line would run for 17·7 km from the Sonsgolon intersection in the west to Amgalan Market in the east with a 6·6 km underground section and 14 stations. It would have a capacity of up to 17 000 passengers/h.

Completion is envisaged by 2030, supporting business growth and job creation by providing easier access to the city centre. The end-to-end journey time would be 27 min, with typical journeys taking 15 min compared to 45 min by bus. Traffic congestion is forecast to fall by 16% and average speeds rise by 25%, with improved road safety and better air quality.

‘The construction of Ulaanbaatar’s new subway system will deliver significant benefits for local citizens and support the long-term, sustainable growth of our city, creating more opportunities for those living and working here’, the Mayor said on February 29.

‘The launch of this open tender process is another milestone in delivering this exciting project, and I invite interest from all over the world in partnering with us to turn this opportunity from ambition into reality.’