THAILAND: Siemens Mobility, Singapore’s ST Engineering and Bozankaya are to supply rolling stock, mechanical and electrical equipment and signalling for Bangkok’s Orange Line. Siemens has also won contracts covering rolling stock, signalling and maintenance work for the Blue Line, as well as resignalling work on the Den Chai – Chiang Khong main line.

A fleet of 32 three-car trains is to be built for Bangkok’s 35·9 km Orange Line. Announced on December 18, the contract also covers design, installation and integration of mechanical and electrical systems, including signalling and communications equipment and passenger information systems, with Siemens Mobility receiving a long-term maintenance contract. ST Engineering is supplying SCADA and platform screen door equipment under contracts worth 6·22bn baht.

The 35·9 km metro line is due to open in two phases with the outer section from an eastern terminus at Yaek Rom Klao to Thailand Cultural Centre expected in 2028, and the city centre section by July 2030.

For the 48 km Blue Line, Siemens Mobility will supply 21 extra three-car trains and enhance the line’s signalling and SCADA systems, with full-service maintenance until 2039.