THAILAND: South Korean company LS Electric has awarded Hitachi Rail a contract to supply ETCS Level 1 trackside equipment as part its work to renew signalling and telecoms on two State Railway of Thailand main lines.

SRT is undertaking a programme to increase the speed of inter-city services. This includes adding a second track, modernising stations, renewing the signalling and telecoms and deploying ETCS as the national train control system.

Hitachi is the main ETCS supplier for the first phase which covers seven routes. The second phase contract announced on November 20 covers the Northeast Line from Nong Waeng Rai to Nong Phok and the North Line from Den Chai to Ngao, a total of 781 km, as well as onboard equipment for three vehicles.

‘From solution design and equipment supply to installation support, testing and commissioning, our experts deliver a proven solution for both passengers and freight, which is installed on over 26 000 km of main line railway signalling systems around the world’, said Hannes Boyer, VP Mainline Signalling at Hitachi Rail.