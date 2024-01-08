Show Fullscreen

SINGAPORE: Land Transport Authority has awarded Thales a contract to supply digital interlockings for the modernisation of Bishan and Ulu Pandan depots on the North-South and East-West metro lines.

Requirements including undertaking the work without impacting 24x7 operations at the depots.

The contract builds on work undertaken by Thales since 2012 to replace the NSEWL legacy fixed block technology with moving block communications-based train control.

‘Singapore’s NSEWL is one of the oldest and most complex CBTC modernised lines in the world’, said Alcino De Sousa, Thales Vice-President & Managing Director, Urban Rail Signalling, on December 22. ’By leveraging cutting-edge SelTrac technologies and our extensive expertise, we aim to enhance safety and reliability.’