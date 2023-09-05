Show Fullscreen

USA: Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority has raised $797·8m through the sale of bonds with an International Capital Market Association Sustainability-Climate Transition designation.

The proceeds of the bond sale which settled on August 17 will be used to fund capital projects with environmental and social benefits, including automatic train control upgrades, traction power improvements, work on existing and ordered trains and station LED lighting.

WMATA has worked with independent municipal consulting and compliance advisory firm BLX Group to verify Sustainability-Climate Transition designation eligibility.

‘Choosing Metro has always been one of the most beneficial choices you can make for sustainability and the environment, and these new bonds further solidify Metro as a leader in sustainability for the region and an attractive investment for the bond market’, said WMATA General Manager & CEO Randy Clarke.