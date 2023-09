Show Fullscreen

CHINA: The third phase of Xi’an metro Line 1 opened on September 21, running from Fenghesenlingongyuan to Xianyang Xi Railway Station.

The extension is 10·6 km long with seven stations. It takes the total length of Line 1 to 42·2 km with 30 stations, opened in three stages from September 2013.

Construction of the latest extension was approved by the National Development & Reform Commission in June 2019 as part of the Xi’an Urban Rail Transit Phase III Construction Plan 2018-24.