INNOTRANS: Plasser & Theurer has unveiled its InfraSpector Truck road-rail mobile testing lab, which is designed to meet all the infrastructure inspection and measuring requirements of metro, tramway and local railway operators.

It has an operating speed of 60 km/h, can operate in tunnels and is able to transfer between road and rail rapidly and in tight spaces.

Plasser & Theurer told Metro Report International the vehicle is designed to carry all types of sensor on the market.

It has four different diagnostic areas focusing on tracks, rails, turnouts and overhead contact lines. It can measure track geometry, longitudinal and transverse rail profiles, the structure gauge and the ballast bed profile, and additional parameters can be integrated on request

The testing lab is accredited in accordance with DIN ISO/IEC 17025 for the quality and reliability of the measurements.

The vehicle can be hired or bought, and Plasser & Theurer can offer a complete package of data analysis and recommended actions from a single source by using its network of expert partners.