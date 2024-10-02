INNOTRANS: Plasser & Theurer has signed a partnership agreement with Siemens Mobility to support the equipping of on-track machinery with the European Train Control System.

The partnership agreement, which will initially run for three years, builds on earlier co-operation between the two companies to fit ETCS on the Crafter inspection and maintenance vehicles which Plasser is supplying to Austrian infrastructure manager ÖBB Infrastruktur.

Under the agreement, Siemens will supply ETCS on-board equipment for use on future machines as required, and will support the installation of the equipment by Plasser staff at its workshop in Linz.

The companies have committed to work on developing a standardised ETCS architecture for on-track equipment that could offer synergies in the engineering and installation processes, despite a high degree of variation and customisation of individual machines.

The flexible concept is intended to allow different product types to be equipped with the same basic on-board platform. This would enable a large number of different track maintenance machines from the Plasser & Theurer portfolio to be equipped for ETCS Level 2 operation using the same underlying technical concept.