UK: The government has announced an £18m extraordinary funding settlement running until the end of March 2024 to enable Transport for Greater Manchester to maintain services during the ongoing recovery from the pandemic.

On June 8 the Department for Transport said TfGM ’faces a very distinct set of circumstances driven principally by the way that Metrolink funding is structured and the city region’s unique local funding commitment to the Greater Manchester Transport Fund’.

The funding is being provided on the condition that TfGM outlines a pathway to financial sustainability as committed to in the Trailblazer devolution deal.

DfT said the latest funding ’reaffirms the government’s commitment to supporting the network as it continues to combat declining bus and tram usage levels, inflation costs, historic debts and additional revenue risks from bus franchising, and continues to work towards long-term financial sustainability’.