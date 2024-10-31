Show Fullscreen

INDIA: Spain’s Ministry of Transport & Sustainable Mobility has signed a memorandum of understanding to support Indian Railways in developing and upgrading its network.

The initial agreement runs for five years, when a number of pilot projects are envisaged, to be followed by automatic annual renewals.

The scope includes both passenger and freight services, and the planning, construction, operation and maintenance of conventional and high speed lines. There will be a focus on the development of intermodal traffic, and the need to improve interoperability; both countries have experience of networks with multiple track gauges.