INDIA: Integral Coach Factory in Chennai has awarded BEML an Rs8·67bn contract to design, manufacture and commission two 280 km/h high speed trainsets.

BEML said order for the first indigenously designed and manufactured high speed trains which was announced on October 15 ‘marks a significant milestone in India’s high speed rail journey’.

The eight-car trainsets will be built at BEML’s Bengaluru coach factory for delivery by the end of 2026.

They will be fully air-conditioned, with reclining and rotatable seats, provision for passengers with reduced mobility and onboard infotainment systems.